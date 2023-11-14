Oil Terminal's Consolidated Profit Down 18% YoY To RON23.5M In January-September 2023

Oil Terminal's Consolidated Profit Down 18% YoY To RON23.5M In January-September 2023. Romanian state-run port operator Oil Terminal (OIL.RO) ended the first nine months of 2023 with a consolidated profit of RON23.5 million, down 18.2% from RON28.7 million in the year-earlier period, as per its financial report released by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday (Nov 14). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]