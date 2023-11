Alumil Rom Industry Reports RON84M Revenue, RON4.6M Net Profit For January-September 2023

Alumil Rom Industry Reports RON84M Revenue, RON4.6M Net Profit For January-September 2023. Aluminum accessories supplier Alumil Rom Industry (ALU.RO) ended the first nine months of 2023 with revenue of RON84.4 million, up 5% on the year, as per its financial report released by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday (Nov 14). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]