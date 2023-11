Infinity Capital Investments Reports RON2.6B Net Assets For January-September 2023, A Ten-Year High

Infinity Capital Investments Reports RON2.6B Net Assets For January-September 2023, A Ten-Year High. Infinity Capital Investments (SIF5 – formerly known as SIF Oltenia) had net assets of RON2.57 billion in January-September 2023, a record high of the last ten years, as per its financial report summited to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]