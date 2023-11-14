Payment and mobility services provider Eurowag leases office space in U•Center 2 for its Romanian HQ
Nov 14, 2023
Eurowag, a pan-European integrated payment and mobility platform focused on the commercial road transport industry, has leased 1,300 sqm of office space in the U•Center 2 building developed by Forte Partners in Bucharest. The space will host the company’s Romanian headquarters. Eurowag has (...)
