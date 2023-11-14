Bucharest Christmas Market 2023: crafts, traditional products, carols, and concerts

Bucharest Christmas Market, the largest fair of its kind in Romania with a tradition of over 15 years, opens on Thursday, November 30, with a variety of events and goodies for visitors of all ages. The market will stay open in Constitutiei Square until December 26, and the entry is free of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]