78% In Santierul Naval Orsova Change Hands For RON45.5M

78% In Santierul Naval Orsova Change Hands For RON45.5M. Two deals with 8.9 million shares of shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) were recorded on Tuesday, November 14, which amounted to RON45.5 million, Bucharest Stock Exchange data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]