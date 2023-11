Conpet Ploiesti Ends First 9 Months Of 2023 With 4% Higher Turnover, Of RON365M

Conpet Ploiesti Ends First 9 Months Of 2023 With 4% Higher Turnover, Of RON365M. Romanian state-owned oil transporter (COTE.RO) ended the first nine months of 2023 with a turnover of RON365.4 million, up 4% on the year, as per its unaudited financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]