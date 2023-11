Romgaz Calls Shareholders To Approve RON3.5B Capital Increase

Romgaz Calls Shareholders To Approve RON3.5B Capital Increase. Natural gas supplier and producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) has convened Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders for December 18-19, 2023, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]