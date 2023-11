Biofarm's Sales Income Up 9.7% YoY To RON229M In January-September 2023

Biofarm's Sales Income Up 9.7% YoY To RON229M In January-September 2023. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) announced in its financial report released on Nov 14 that its sales income grew by 9.7% on the year to RON229 million in the first nine months of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]