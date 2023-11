Transgaz Reports RON38.6M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023, Down 85% YoY

Transgaz Reports RON38.6M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2023, Down 85% YoY. Romania's state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) announced in its financial report on Nov 14 a consolidated net profit of RON38.65 million for the January-September 2023 period, lower by 85% than RON266.16 million reported in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]