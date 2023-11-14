Energy Ministry Wants Nuclearelectrica To Conclude EUR145M Contract With EIB

Energy Ministry Wants Nuclearelectrica To Conclude EUR145M Contract With EIB. Romania's energy ministry wants state-run nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) to conclude a contract of EUR145 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the financing of the "Cernavoda NPP Tritium Removal Facility" project, as per the convening notice published at the (...)