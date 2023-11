Fondul Proprietatea Only Got Sell Orders For 6% Of Shares It Plans To Buyback So Far



The largest share buyback offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, one which has the potential to reach RON1 billion, conducted by Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) to repurchase its shares from investors has only attracted orders for 6% of the total midway through it.