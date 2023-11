BVB-listed Purcari Wineries boasts strong profit, good harvest

BVB-listed Purcari Wineries boasts strong profit, good harvest. Purcari Wineries Group (BVB: WINE), the CEE’s leading wine producer, announced its January-September revenues rose by 26% y/y to RON 253 million (over EUR 50 million). Its market capitalisation was RON 533 million (over EUR 160 million) on November 14. The group announced that it has exceeded (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]