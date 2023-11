Romania's Hidroelectrica boasts record earnings

Romania's Hidroelectrica boasts record earnings. The net profit of the state company Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), the largest electricity producer in Romania, increased by 42%y/y in the first 9 months of the year to RON 5.18 billion (EUR 1.05 billion). The company's market capitalisation is RON 53.5 billion (nearly EUR 11 billion)