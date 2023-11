Romania’s industry keeps losing ground, posts 5.6% y/y decline in Q3

Romania's industry keeps losing ground, posts 5.6% y/y decline in Q3. The industrial output in Romania further declined by 0.9% q/q while the annual growth rate remained negative and rather deep (-5.6% y/y) in Q3, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The report also shows that the industrial activity showed certain improvement through the (...)