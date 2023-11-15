Romania’s modest 0.2% y/y GDP growth in Q3 jeopardises 2% full-year target

Romania’s modest 0.2% y/y GDP growth in Q3 jeopardises 2% full-year target. Romania’s GDP rose by real 0.2% y/y in Q3, losing momentum after 1.0% y/y in Q2 and 2.4% y/y in Q1, according to the flash estimate issued by the statistics office INS on November 14. Romania’s state forecasting body CNP expects 2% GDP growth this year and 3.4% in 2024. Reaching the target (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]