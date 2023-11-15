Antibiotice Iasi Ends 9M 2023 with RON463.4M Turnover, Up 28%, RON76M Net Profit, More than Double the 9M 2022 Level

Antibiotice Iasi Ends 9M 2023 with RON463.4M Turnover, Up 28%, RON76M Net Profit, More than Double the 9M 2022 Level. Romanian state-owned pharma producer Antibiotice Iasi for the first nine months of 2023 reported RON463.4 million turnover, up 28%, and RON76 million net profit, more than doubled the RON30 million level of the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]