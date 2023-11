Millenium Insurance Broker Reaches RON42M Turnover, RON2.3M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023

Millenium Insurance Broker Reaches RON42M Turnover, RON2.3M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023. Insurance broker Millenium Insurance, majority owned by mobility network Autonom Services, reported RON42 million turnover in the first nine months of 2023, up 13% from the year-earlier period, while net profit rose by 3.3% to RON2.3 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]