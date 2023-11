Winemaker Purcari Hits RON253M Revenues, RON44M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023

Winemaker Purcari Hits RON253M Revenues, RON44M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023. Winemaker Purcari reported RON253 million revenues in the first nine months of 2023, up 26% from the year-earlier period, while net profit rose by 24% to RON43.8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]