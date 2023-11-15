Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group's sales reach RON 1 billion in the first nine months of 2023

Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group's sales reach RON 1 billion in the first nine months of 2023. 9M Highlights: Revenues of RON 1.07 bn (EUR 217 mn) in 9M, up by 12.7% compared to similar period of 2022 Normalized EBITDA of RON 94.7 mn (EUR 19.2 mn) in 9M, 63% higher compared to 9M 2022 A 175% increase in normalized net profit, to RON 43 mn (EUR 8.7 mn) in 9M 2023 vs. 9M 2022 Improved (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]