November 15, 2023

Branding Romania: The RUF ladies that built a 60-strong network of diaspora communities as ambassadors of The Road That Unites, Via Transilvanica
Nov 15, 2023

Branding Romania: The RUF ladies that built a 60-strong network of diaspora communities as ambassadors of The Road That Unites, Via Transilvanica.

The Via Transilvanica “Road That Unites” project carried out by the Romanian United Fund (RUF) in Chicago has managed to bring – probably for the first time - an identity branding program for over 60 Romanian communities around the world. The Romanian version of this text is available here. (...)


 
 
Verita International School organizes the "Mantle of the Expert", 2nd edition - Training for teachers that inspires motivation for learning Verita International School is thrilled to extend an invitation to educators who are eager to adapt to the demands of the new millennium for the second edition of the Mantle of the Expert (MoE) - Training for teachers. This event, led by expert British trainers Richard Kieran and Luke Abbott, (...)

Home Appliances Maker Electroarges Losses Flat At RON8M In Jan-Sep Home appliances and components manufacturer Electroarges (ELGS.RO), the only large locally owned player in the market, posted RON8 million loss in the first nine months of 2023, compared with a loss of RON7.94 million in the same period of 2022, on contract revenue of RON28.3 million, less (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Shares To Be Included In MSCI Indices Starting With 1st Trading Day Of Dec 2023 The Bucharest Stock Exchange has announced Wednesday evening that the shares of Antibiotice (ATB.RO), the Romanian manufacturer of generic drugs, listed on the local capital market for 26 years, will be included in the indices of the global index provider MSCI, starting with the 1st trading (...)

SIF Muntenia Posts RON147M Net Profit In Q1-Q3/2023 vs RON63.9M Loss In Year-Earlier Period Financial investment company SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) had a net profit of RON147 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to a loss of RON63.9 million in the same period of 2022, as per the company's quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Nov 15.

Transilvania Investments Alliance Makes RON152M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2023, Up 176% YoY Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO), one of the five financial investment companies listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first three quarters with a net profit of RON152 million, up 176% on the year.

AROBS Posts RON350M Consolidated Turnover In Jan-Sept 2023, Up 67% YoY IT group Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO) on Wednesday (Nov 15) informed the capital market that it ended the first nine months of 2023 with a consolidated turnover of RON349.8 million, up 67% on the year.

Socep Constanta Turnover Up 41% YoY To RON141M In Jan-Sept 2023 Port operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) has informed the local capital market on Wednesday (Nov 15) that it had a turnover of RON141.26 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 41.3% on the year.

 


