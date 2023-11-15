Branding Romania: The RUF ladies that built a 60-strong network of diaspora communities as ambassadors of The Road That Unites, Via Transilvanica



Branding Romania: The RUF ladies that built a 60-strong network of diaspora communities as ambassadors of The Road That Unites, Via Transilvanica.

The Via Transilvanica “Road That Unites” project carried out by the Romanian United Fund (RUF) in Chicago has managed to bring – probably for the first time - an identity branding program for over 60 Romanian communities around the world. The Romanian version of this text is available here. (...)