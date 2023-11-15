Bill seeking to protect forests around Bucharest, one step away from final vote in Parliament



Bill seeking to protect forests around Bucharest, one step away from final vote in Parliament.

The draft law amending the Forest Code so as to put the entire forest vegetation of Ilfov county under protection is officially one step away from the final vote in Parliament. Ilfov is the county surrounding Bucharest, and if passed, the legislative initiative would be the starting point for (...)