EY Future Consumer Index: Consumers Remain Concerned About Cost Of Living

EY Future Consumer Index: Consumers Remain Concerned About Cost Of Living. While 94% of consumer respondents globally remain concerned about the cost of living, almost 89% are also concerned about climate change, according to the 13th edition of the EY Future Consumer Index (FCI), which surveyed more than 22,000 consumers across 28 countries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]