Bucharest is the cheapest EU capital to live in for digital nomads, study shows

Bucharest is the cheapest EU capital to live in for digital nomads, study shows. Bucharest is the cheapest European capital to live in for digital nomads, according to a recent study by Neobank Bunq cited by tourism-review.com. The average cost of living in Bucharest for digital nomads is just EUR 935 per month, which includes rent, public transport, and other additional (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]