Fiction Tuesdays: Film program returns at Czech Center in Bucharest

Fiction Tuesdays: Film program returns at Czech Center in Bucharest. Another edition of Fiction Tuesdays, the program of free film screenings held at the Czech Center in Bucharest, takes place until December 5. The current season brings four fiction films, all inspired by literary works. Three of the movies are adaptations of works by Milan Kundera, while the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]