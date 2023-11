Romcarbon Revenue Down 20% YoY To RON230M In January-September 2023

Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon (ROCE.RO) has informed investors on Wednesday (Nov 15) that its consolidated revenue stood at RON230 million in the first nine months of 2023, down 20% on the year.