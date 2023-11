Prodvinalco Posts RON50.5M Turnover, RON12.8M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023

Prodvinalco Posts RON50.5M Turnover, RON12.8M Net Profit in Jan-Sept 2023. Spirits producer Prodvinalco for the first nine months of 2023 reported turnover worth RON50.5 million, from RON43.2 million in the same period of 2022. On the other hand, net profit rose to RON12.8 million from RON11 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]