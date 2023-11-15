Sphera Group Sees Revenues Cross RON1B Mark after 9M 2023. Profit Soars 175% To RON43M

Sphera Group Sees Revenues Cross RON1B Mark after 9M 2023. Profit Soars 175% To RON43M. Sphera Group, which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romani, as well as the KFC units in Italy and the Republic of Moldova, ended the first nine months of 2023 with sales in restaurants worth RON1.07 billion, up 12.7% from the year-earlier period, and RON42.9 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]