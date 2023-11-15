Timișoara’s West University to host conference by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad

Timișoara's West University to host conference by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad. The West University in Timișoara, a major city in western Romania, is set to host a conference from the series "Nobel at UVT," held by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad. Nadia Murad is the first woman to expose the atrocities of the Islamic State. In September 2016, she was appointed the (...)