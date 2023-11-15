Meta Estate Trust Reports RON7M Net Profit For First 9 Months Of 2023, Up 90% YoY

Meta Estate Trust Reports RON7M Net Profit For First 9 Months Of 2023, Up 90% YoY. Meta Estate Trust (MET.RO), a holding-type company operating in the real estate sector, on Thursday (Nov 15) reported total revenue of over RON15 million for the first nine months of 2023, up 35% on the year, and a net profit of RON7 million, up 90% on the year, exceeding the level projected (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]