dm drogerie markt Ends Financial 2022-2023 With 58% Growth In Sales To RON1.3B. Germany’s drugstore chain dm drogerie markt, which has 139 stores in Romania, ended the financial 2022-2023 (October 1 – September 30) with more than RON1.3 billion sales, an increase of 58% year-on-year, its officials said during a news conference. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]