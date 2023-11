Corrugated Cardboard Maker Vrancart Ends Jan-Sep With RON342M Revenue

Corrugated cardboard maker Vrancart (VNC.RO) posted RON342 million revenue in the first nine months of 2023, down from the RON410 million in the year-ago period, its third quarter financial report says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]