ArcelorMittal Hunedoara 9-Month Loss Shrinks To RON38M From RON88M Loss In Year-Earlier Period

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara 9-Month Loss Shrinks To RON38M From RON88M Loss In Year-Earlier Period. ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), the steel mill owned by ArcelorMittal group, ended the first three quarters of 2023 with a net loss of RON38.2 million, lower than RON87.9 million reported in the same period of 2022, as per stock market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]