AROBS Posts RON350M Consolidated Turnover In Jan-Sept 2023, Up 67% YoY. IT group Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO) on Wednesday (Nov 15) informed the capital market that it ended the first nine months of 2023 with a consolidated turnover of RON349.8 million, up 67% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]