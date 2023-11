Socep Constanta Turnover Up 41% YoY To RON141M In Jan-Sept 2023

Socep Constanta Turnover Up 41% YoY To RON141M In Jan-Sept 2023. Port operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) has informed the local capital market on Wednesday (Nov 15) that it had a turnover of RON141.26 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 41.3% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]