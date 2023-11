Evergent Investments Posts RON136M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2023, Up 34.5% YoY

Evergent Investments Posts RON136M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2023, Up 34.5% YoY. Financial investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) had a net profit of RON136.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 34.5% on the year, as per its quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday (Nov 15). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]