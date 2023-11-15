Lion Capital Reports RON243M Net Profit For First 9 Months Of 2023 vs RON7.3M In Year-Earlier Period

Lion Capital Reports RON243M Net Profit For First 9 Months Of 2023 vs RON7.3M In Year-Earlier Period. Lion Capital (LION.RO), formerly known as SIF Banat-Crisana, a financial investment company listed on the Romanian capital market, reported a net profit of RON243 million for the January-September 2023 period, compared to RON7.3 million in the year-earlier period, as per its quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]