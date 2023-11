Impact Posts RON64M Net Profit In Q1-Q3

Impact Posts RON64M Net Profit In Q1-Q3. Real estate developer IMPACT Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) posted RON63.8 million net profit in the first nine months of 2023, more than four times higher than the net profit of RON15 million in the same period of 2022, its quarterly financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]