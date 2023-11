Electrica Makes RON418M Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2023

Electrica Makes RON418M Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2023. Electrica (EL.RO), a major player in the electricity distribution and supply market in Romania, made RON418.3 million net profit in the first nine months of 2023, 21.6% (or RON115.4 million) lower than in the first nine months of 2022, it said in its quarterly financial report published on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]