Third Attempt To Sell Telekom Romania Mobile As DT And OTE Sign Agreement With Clever Media Group

Third Attempt To Sell Telekom Romania Mobile As DT And OTE Sign Agreement With Clever Media Group. Deutsche Telekom (Germany) and OTE (Greece) have signed an agreement to sell Telekom Mobile Romania to Clever Media Network, a group controlled by entrepreneur Adrian Tomsa, which owns Prima TV and became better known after buying the TV rights for the national football championship, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]