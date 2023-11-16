Antibiotice Iasi Shares To Be Included In MSCI Indices Starting With 1st Trading Day Of Dec 2023

Antibiotice Iasi Shares To Be Included In MSCI Indices Starting With 1st Trading Day Of Dec 2023. The Bucharest Stock Exchange has announced Wednesday evening that the shares of Antibiotice (ATB.RO), the Romanian manufacturer of generic drugs, listed on the local capital market for 26 years, will be included in the indices of the global index provider MSCI, starting with the 1st trading (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]