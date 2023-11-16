SIF Muntenia Posts RON147M Net Profit In Q1-Q3/2023 vs RON63.9M Loss In Year-Earlier Period

SIF Muntenia Posts RON147M Net Profit In Q1-Q3/2023 vs RON63.9M Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Financial investment company SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) had a net profit of RON147 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to a loss of RON63.9 million in the same period of 2022, as per the company's quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Nov 15. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]