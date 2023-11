Transilvania Investments Alliance Makes RON152M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2023, Up 176% YoY

Transilvania Investments Alliance Makes RON152M Net Profit In Jan-Sept 2023, Up 176% YoY. Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO), one of the five financial investment companies listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first three quarters with a net profit of RON152 million, up 176% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]