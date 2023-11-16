Verita International School organizes the "Mantle of the Expert", 2nd edition - Training for teachers that inspires motivation for learning



Verita International School organizes the "Mantle of the Expert", 2nd edition - Training for teachers that inspires motivation for learning.

Verita International School is thrilled to extend an invitation to educators who are eager to adapt to the demands of the new millennium for the second edition of the Mantle of the Expert (MoE) - Training for teachers. This event, led by expert British trainers Richard Kieran and Luke Abbott, (...)