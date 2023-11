Hella Romania Now Employing Over 5,500 People In Design And Development Centers

Hella Romania Now Employing Over 5,500 People In Design And Development Centers. Automotive component manufacturer Hella Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Hella Group, is currently employing more than 5,500 people in its design and development centers in Timisoara, Arad, Lugoj, Oradea, Craiova and Iasi, an increase of around 10% compared with 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]