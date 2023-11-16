Romanian tech company AROBS posts a 67% increase in turnover, in the first nine months of 2023



AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts a consolidated turnover of 349.8 million lei (EUR 71 mln) in the first nine months of 2023, a 67% increase compared to the same period last year, normalized EBITDA of 65 (...)