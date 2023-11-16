IT infrastructure provider Arctic Stream reports 91% stronger earnings in Jan-Sept

IT infrastructure provider Arctic Stream reports 91% stronger earnings in Jan-Sept. Arctic Stream (BVB: AST), an IT infrastructure and security integrator and issuer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced its net profit surged by 91% in January-September while its revenues rosed by 73%y/y. The company says it already achieved 96% of the profit planned for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]