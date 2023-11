Cemacon Sees 27% Decline In Revenue To RON130M In Jan-Sep

Cemacon Sees 27% Decline In Revenue To RON130M In Jan-Sep. Construction material manufacturer Cemacon (CEON.RO) posted RON130.07 million net revenue in the first nine months, 27% lower than on September 30, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]