ASA CONS Ends First Nine Months Of 2023 With 12% Growth In Revenue To EUR28M



Precast concrete product manufacturer ASA CONS based in Turda ended the first nine months of this year with EUR28.3 million revenue, up 12% compared with the same period last year, the company said.