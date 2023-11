Farm Input Supplier Agrotex Satu Mare Revenue Up 10.8% To RON763M In 2022

Farm Input Supplier Agrotex Satu Mare Revenue Up 10.8% To RON763M In 2022. Agrotex, the farm input supplier based in Carei, Satu Mare County, and owned by Adrian Mircea Lata in partnership with Florentina Lata and Mirela Dana Savinescu, posted RON763.4 million (EUR149.3 million) revenue in 2022, up 10.8% on the previous year’s about RON689 million (EUR140 million), (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]